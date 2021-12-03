Philadelphia Flyers forward Joel Farabee is considered week-to-week with an upper-body injury, coach Alain Vigneault said Friday.

Farabee sustained the injury following a collision into the boards during the Flyers' 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Wednesday. Philadelphia is mired in a seven-game winless skid (0-5-2).

"Medical is not an exact science, but I would say he is somewhere in the vicinity of week-to-week," Vigneault said.

Farabee, 21, is tied for the team lead with seven goals, while his 10 points are tied for fifth-best on the Flyers.

He led the Flyers last season with 20 goals and added 18 assists. He became the second-youngest player, following Eric Lindros, to lead the franchise in goals for a season.

Farabee has 69 points (35 goals, 34 assists) in 128 career games since being selected by the Flyers with the 14th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft.

--Field Level Media

