The Philadelphia Flyers announced Thursday that goaltender Carter Hart will miss the rest of the regular season with an MCL sprain in his left knee.
The 22-year-old hasn't played since tallying 31 saves in a 2-1 shootout victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins on April 15.
Hart is 9-11-5 with one shutout, an .877 save percentage and a 3.67 goals-against average in 27 games in 2020-21.
The 2016 second-round draft pick is 49-37-9 with a pair of shutouts, a .905 save percentage and a 2.88 GAA in 101 games since making his debut in 2018.
The Flyers (22-20-7) entered Thursday in sixth place in the East Division, 11 points behind the fourth-place Boston Bruins (28-14-6) with just seven games remaining.
--Field Level Media
