Philadelphia Flyers center Kevin Hayes is expected to miss 3-4 weeks after undergoing a procedure Tuesday to drain fluid from his adductor region.

Hayes, 29, has appeared in only 20 games this season. He has three goals and six assists while notching 14 penalty minutes.

The eighth-year veteran has scored double-digit goals in each of his previous seven seasons. He has 130 goals and 180 assists in 525 career games.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.