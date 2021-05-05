The NHL suspended Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere two games on Wednesday for boarding Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mark Friedman.
The incident occurred in the third period of Pittsburgh's 7-3 victory in Philadelphia on Tuesday night.
Moments after Friedman scored into an empty net to make it 6-3 with 4:07 remaining, Gostisbehere shoved him from behind. Gostisbehere received a two-minute minor penalty for cross-checking.
Gostisbehere, 28, has 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) and just six penalty minutes in 40 games this season, his seventh year with the Flyers.
Philadelphia (23-23-7, 53 points) has three games remaining in the regular season, starting with back-to-back road games against the Washington Capitals on Friday and Saturday.
