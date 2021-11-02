Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Sign up for our Email News Alerts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ryan Ellis is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury.
Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said the injury is related to the lower-body ailment Ellis sustained during training camp.
"It's taking a little bit longer to heal than he expected," Vigneault said Tuesday. "When Ryan's ready to play, he'll let us know because obviously he wants to play and help his teammates."
Ellis was acquired by the Flyers from the Nashville Predators on July 17 in exchange for fellow defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Nolan Patrick.
Patrick then was flipped in a separate deal to the Vegas Golden Knights for forward Cody Glass.
Ellis, 30, recorded four points (one goal, three assists) in three games this season.
Ellis has posted 274 points (76 goals, 198 assists) in 565 career games since being selected by the Predators with the 11th overall pick of the 2009 NHL Draft.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get unlimited access to quality, locally-produced news.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.