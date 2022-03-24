Travis Konecny scored two goals to help lift the Philadelphia Flyers past the host St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Thursday.
Hayden Hodgson had one goal and one assist and Patrick Brown added one goal for the Flyers, who snapped a 13-game road losing streak. Joel Farabee also scored an empty-net goal.
Cam York and Kevin Hayes contributed two assists apiece, and Martin Jones made 26 saves.
Vladimir Tarasenko and Alexei Toropchenko each scored for the Blues. Jordan Binnington stopped 22 shots.
Philadelphia's Owen Tippett, who was acquired from the Florida Panthers in the trade for Claude Giroux, fired a shot off the post at 4:56 of the first period.
The offensive pressure paid off when Konecny connected at 6:37 for a 1-0 lead.
St. Louis failed to register even one shot on goal through the opening 11 minutes.
The Flyers went ahead 2-0 when Brown scored at 14:51. The Blues appeared to argue for goaltender interference, but the play wasn't reviewed by the officials.
The Blues managed just three shots in the first period, though Jordan Kyrou had a stellar scoring chance at 17:30.
St. Louis closed within 2-1 when Tarasenko scored on the power play at 1:47 of the second period. Tarasenko had missed the previous two games with an illness.
Philadelphia took a 3-1 advantage when Konecny recorded his second goal of the game. The shot trickled by Binnington and just over the line at 12:04.
Toropchenko took advantage of a miscue by Jones behind the net and got the Blues within 3-2 at 16:00.
Rasmus Ristolainen nearly gave the Flyers a two-goal lead, but Binnington stretched out for a nifty save at 6:47 of the third.
Hodgson extended the Flyers' advantage to 4-2 at 11:34; it was his first career goal in his first NHL game.
Soon after Binnington was pulled for an extra skater, Farabee scored an empty-net goal for a commanding 5-2 lead, at 17:20.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.