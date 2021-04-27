YouTube star Logan Paul will get a chance to prove his boxing abilities when he opposes an all-time great, Floyd Mayweather Jr., June 6 in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Mayweather announced the bout Tuesday on his Instagram account.
Showtime will produce the broadcast, which will air on pay-on-view.
When the duo originally announced plans to square off in February, the match was touted as a "special exhibition." Details of the rescheduled meeting in June were not immediately revealed, though Mayweather did include #Exhibition with his Instagram post.
Should the matchup occur, it would be the second straight time Mayweather (50-0, 27 knockouts) has entered the ring to oppose a non-traditional boxing opponent. In August 2017, the 44-year-old, former five-division world champion defeated mixed-martial arts star Conor McGregor by 10th-round technical knockout in Las Vegas.
Before that, Mayweather last fought in September 2015, when he won by decision over Andre Berto to retain his WNBA and WBC welterweight titles.
Paul, 26, lost his lone sanctioned match, dropping a split decision in November 2019 to another YouTuber, KSI. Paul's YouTube channel has 22.9 million subscribers.
--Field Level Media
