Florida and UCF will play a three-game football series beginning in 2024.
Games will be played Oct. 5, 2024, and Sept. 3, 2033, at the Gators' campus in Gainesville. UCF will host the Sept. 14, 2030, game in Orlando.
"As I've said since arriving, we were in desperate need for games on our upcoming schedule," said Terry Mohajir, who was hired in February to succeed Danny White as athletic director at UCF. "For the 2024 season specifically, we had three options. Play just 11 games instead of 12, play two FCS opponents, or play at Florida. We obviously made the best choice for our program and recruiting."
Mohajir said playing Florida will "create a tremendous amount of excitement for both fan bases."
The teams have met twice, with both games in Gainesville. Florida won 58-27 in 1999 and 42-0 in 2006. The Gators won their first of two BCS championships under coach Urban Meyer in 2006.
--Field Level Media
