Oct 29, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) looks to pass during the first half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 29, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Lawrance Toafili (9) reaches for the pylon as Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back K.J. Wallace (16) tackles during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 29, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Trey Benson (3) avoids a tackle Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets linebacker Charlie Thomas (1) during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 29, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles tight end Camren McDonald (87) is knocked out of bounds by Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets linebacker Ayinde Eley (2) during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 29, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) is pressured by Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets linebacker Charlie Thomas (1) during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 29, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive end Leonard Warner III (35) applies pressure to Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Zach Gibson (15) during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 29, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Lawrance Toafili (9) fumbles the ball as Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets linebacker Charlie Thomas (1) returns the fumble back into Seminole territory during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 29, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) looks to pass during the first half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
Melina Myers
Oct 29, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Lawrance Toafili (9) reaches for the pylon as Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive back K.J. Wallace (16) tackles during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
Melina Myers
Oct 29, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Trey Benson (3) avoids a tackle Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets linebacker Charlie Thomas (1) during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
Melina Myers
Oct 29, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles tight end Camren McDonald (87) is knocked out of bounds by Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets linebacker Ayinde Eley (2) during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
Melina Myers
Oct 29, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) is pressured by Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets linebacker Charlie Thomas (1) during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
Melina Myers
Oct 29, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive end Leonard Warner III (35) applies pressure to Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Zach Gibson (15) during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
Melina Myers
Oct 29, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Lawrance Toafili (9) fumbles the ball as Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets linebacker Charlie Thomas (1) returns the fumble back into Seminole territory during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
Jordan Travis passed for a career-high 396 yards and Florida State halted a three-game skid Saturday by stomping Georgia Tech 41-16 in an Atlantic Coast Conference contest in Tallahassee, Fla.
Travis completed 24 of 38 passes with three touchdowns. Lawrance Toafili caught a score and ran for one, and Johnny Wilson (three catches for 111 yards) and Ja'Khi Douglas each had TD receptions.
Tre Benson rushed for 111 yards on 18 carries and CJ Campbell scored as Florida State (5-3, 3-3 ACC) produced 642 yards of offense.
Making his first start for Georgia Tech (3-5, 2-3), Akron transfer Zach Gibson was removed early after completing 2 of 3 passes. Zach Pyron replaced him and was 18-of-28 passing for 198 yards with a rushing score and TD pass to E.J. Jenkins.
The Seminoles were successful on the second of two fourth-down conversions, but on third-and-goal from the 1, Toafili fumbled a direct snap which was recovered by linebacker Charlie Thomas and returned 71 yards. Gavin Stewart drilled a 38-yard field at 3:58 to the put the visitors from Atlanta up 3-0.
Aided by a pair of 15-yard penalties that kept its drive alive, Florida State finally cashed in when Toafili was able to dive and hit the pylon with the football on a 7-yard run. That TD capped a nine-play, 80-yard drive.
Early in the first quarter, the 6-foot-7 Wilson reached up and hauled in a pass along the sideline from Travis, made one defender miss and ran away for a 78-yard score and a 14-3 lead.
Looping out on a wheel route late in the half, Toafili caught a short lob from Travis, broke one tackle and dashed 62 yards to the end zone. Ryan Fitzgerald's 34-yard kick put it at 24-3 in the lopsided half.
In a dominant showing over 30 minutes, the Seminoles led Georgia Tech 360-24 in total yardage and 17-1 in first downs.
After a successful onside kick to open the second half, Pyron tossed his first career TD, a 32-yarder to Jenkins at 13:06, but Travis answered with a 24-yard TD to Douglas to end a 91-yard drive.
Fitzgerald's 24-yard field goal, Campbell's run and Pyron's 8-yard rumble on the final play rounded out the scoring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.