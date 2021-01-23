Sardaar Calhoun came off the bench to score a career-high 13 points Saturday as Florida State rolled past No. 20 Clemson 80-61 in Tallahassee, Fla.
Calhoun, a transfer from Missouri State-West Plains who entered the game with a 4.0 scoring average, made 4-of-7 shots from the floor, including 4-of-5 from 3-point range to key the Seminoles' 43-percent shooting effort from beyond the arc.
Florida State improved to 8-2 overall and 5-1 in the Atlantic Coast Conference with its fourth consecutive decisive victory since returning to action following a two-week break for COVID-19 protocols within its own program as well as opponents.
The Seminoles have outscored their last four opponents by an average of 18 points.
Florida State made 12-of-28 shots from 3-point range against the Tigers (9-4, 3-4), who have lost three in a row following an 11-day break for COVID-19 protocols.
Clemson's last three opponents have made 53 percent of their shots from 3-point range.
Florida State led by as many as 20 points in the first half and took an 18-point lead, 42-24, into halftime. The Seminoles continued their onslaught after the break, outscoring Clemson 27-7 to open the second half and push their lead to as many as 38 points with 11:20 remaining.
The Seminoles' Balsa Koprivica posted a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds and RaiQuan Gray had 11 points. M.J. Walker scored 10 points before leaving the game with 15:29 remaining after being hit by a teammates' elbow on a free throw attempt. He did not return.
The Seminoles avenged a 10-point loss at Clemson on Dec. 29 by shooting 48.3 percent overall and outrebounding the Tigers 41-31.
John Newman II scored 12 points and was the lone player in double figures for Clemson, as the Tigers shot just 30.4 percent from the floor and made only 5-of-30 shots from beyond the arc (16.7 percent). Clemson did manage to make 22-of-26 free throws or the final outcome would have been more lopsided.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.