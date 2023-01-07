Florida State defensive end Jared Verse, a potential first-round pick, is sticking with the Seminoles for another season.
The 6-foot-4, 248-pound redshirt sophomore announced his decision on Saturday.
"I did what was best for me, and what was best for me was coming back and competing with my team," Verse told ESPN.
Verse was the No. 11 overall pick in a recent 2023 NFL mock draft conducted by ESPN.
Verse registered nine sacks, 17 tackles for loss and one fumble recovery in 12 games (nine starts) in his first season in Tallahassee in 2022.
He transferred to Florida State after two seasons at Albany, where he posted 75 tackles (20.5 for losses) with 14.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 15 games.
Other Seminoles who are spurning the draft to return for the 2023 season include quarterback Jordan Travis, running back Trey Benson and wide receiver Johnny Wilson.
