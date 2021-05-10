Former Kansas wide receiver Andrew Parchment joined Florida State as a graduate transfer on Monday.
"We're extremely excited about Andrew joining our program," Seminoles coach Mike Norvell said in a news release. "We feel like he brings a great play-making ability and home-run threat to the receiver position. Being from Florida, it's also a great opportunity for him down here as he finishes his college career in front of family and friends as a Seminole."
The 6-foot-2, 175-pound wideout from Fort Lauderdale is eligible to play immediately in Tallahassee in 2021.
Parchment played in 20 games (19 starts) at Kansas and caught 89 passes for 1,028 yards and nine touchdowns. He posted 100-yard games in 2019 against Indiana State, Boston College, West Virginia and Texas Tech.
He transferred to the Jayhawks after catching one pass for 6 yards as a redshirt freshman at Northern Illinois in 2017.
