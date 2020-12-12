Florida star forward Keyontae Johnson collapsed on the court early Saturday in the Gators' game against Florida State in Tallahassee.
The SEC's Preseason Player of the Year, Johnson finished an alley-oop dunk off a pass from Tyree Appleby to give Florida an 11-3 lead just 3:42 into the game, prompting a timeout by Seminoles coach Leonard Hamilton.
The teams went to their respective sidelines, and the 6-foot-5 junior from Norfolk, Va., fell near the center court logo after the huddle broke and the players returned.
Medical staff rushed to treat Johnson, who was stretchered off and taken to a nearby hospital.
His teammates huddled together on the court in tears before the teams resumed playing.
Johnson entered the contest averaging 19.7 points and 6.0 rebounds in three games this season. He averaged 14.0 points and 7.1 rebounds in 31 games in 2019-20.
--Field Level Media
