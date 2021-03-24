Florida sophomore point guard Tre Mann will forgo his remaining eligibility and enter the 2021 NBA Draft.
"After much consideration, I have decided to take the next step in my basketball career and will declare for the 2021 NBA Draft," he posted Tuesday on Twitter.
The 6-foot-5 Gainesville native averaged 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 24 starts for his hometown Gators in 2020-21, earning All-Southeastern Conference first-team honors. Mann shot 40.2 percent from 3-point range and 83.1 percent from the free-throw line.
Mann, 20, helped Florida (15-10, 9-7 SEC) earn a trip to the NCAA Tournament despite losing preseason SEC Player of the Year Keyontae Johnson in December. The seventh-seeded Gators' season ended Sunday with an 81-78 loss to No. 15 seed Oral Roberts in the second round of the South Region.
The former McDonald's high school All-American averaged 5.3 points and 17.8 minutes in 29 games (four starts) as a 2019-20 Florida freshman.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.