Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson said he "learned my lesson" after being cited for driving 105 mph.
The Gators sophomore faces a court appearance next month for traveling more than 30 mph over the speed limit on April 4, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
Addressing the incident for the first time Saturday, Richardson told Gators Online it was his first speeding ticket.
"I know I'm not perfect, but it was a mistake," he said. "I was speeding. My mom always tells me to drive safe because I can not only hurt myself but I can hurt other people. I shouldn't have done it and I can definitely say I learned my lesson."
Richardson said he addressed the incident with his Gators teammates on Friday, promising he would "handle his business" and "do everything right from this point forward."
The news of Richardson's citation broke after his strong performance in Florida's spring game Thursday night. He completed 18 of 25 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for a score.
A Gainesville, Fla., native, Richardson is expected to be the Gators' No. 1 quarterback this season after Emory Jones entered the transfer portal.
Richardson completed 39 of 66 passes for 556 yards, seven touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He has also rushed for 462 yards and three touchdowns.
