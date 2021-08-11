The Florida Panthers signed restricted free agent Sam Reinhart to a three-year, $19.5 million deal on Wednesday.
Reinhart, 25, was acquired from the Buffalo Sabres on July 24 for a 2022 first-round pick and goalie prospect Devon Levi.
"Sam is a gifted and versatile talent that will play a key role for our team in the coming seasons," Panthers general manager Bill Zito said in a statement.
Reinhart scored 25 goals and dished 15 assists for Buffalo last season in 54 games.
The second overall pick in the 2014 draft, Reinhart has scored at least 40 points in each of his six full seasons in the NHL.
--Field Level Media
