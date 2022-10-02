Florida's big-play offense score three times on drives of two plays or less Sunday, leading the Gators to a 52-17 win over Eastern Washington in Gainesville, Fla., in a game that was moved back one day due to Hurricane Ian's landfall.
Anthony Richardson completed 6 of 9 passes for 185 yards, two touchdowns and an interception for Florida (3-2). He left briefly in the second quarter after being tackled at the ankles but soon returned.
In his collegiate debut, backup Jalen Kitna -- the son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna -- was 10-for-13 for 208 yards and tossed a long score to Caleb Douglas. Justin Shorter and Xzavier Henderson had TD receptions.
On the ground, Ricky Pearsall scored on a long reverse, and Montrell Johnson Jr., Nay'Quan Wright and Lorenzo Lingard Jr. added TD runs.
Florida's only other Sunday game was a 37-14 loss to Texas A&M in the 1977 Sun Bowl.
Gunner Talkington went 24 of 37 for 253 yards with a 28-yard touchdown to Jakobie James, but FCS program Eastern Washington (1-3) lost its third straight game.
Kekoa Visperas rushed for a 25-yard score, and Marlon Jones Jr. recorded an interception.
The matchup was originally slated for 2020 but was moved back two years because of the COVID-affected season.
Coming off a 38-33 Southeastern Conference loss at Tennessee last week, Florida fell behind on the first series as the Eagles went 44 yards on 13 plays before Seth Harrison's 43-yard field goal.
But the Gators rebounded with a fourth-down stop deep in their own territory, and the offense responded by scoring twice on its five plays in the quarter. Richardson tossed a 75-yard long ball to Shorter for one while Johnson tallied on a short run for a 14-3 lead.
In the second quarter, Wright scored on a short run and Pearsall dashed down the home sideline for 76 yards. Henderson completed the half's scoring with a 21-yard reception for a 35-3 advantage.
Adam Mihalek nailed a 36-yard field goal, and Kitna lobbed a 62-yard strike to Douglas. Lingard scampered in from 11 yards in the final quarter before James and Visperas tallied.
