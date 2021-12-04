Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers Quarterback Chase Brice (7) runs the ball during the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference championship game against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns cornerback Mekhi Garner (20) celebrates during the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference championship game against Appalachian State Mountaineers. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) is tackled by Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns cornerback Eric Garror (19) during the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) celebrates during the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference championship game against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference championship game against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns wide receiver Errol Rogers (6) celebrates during the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference championship game against the Appalachian State Mountaineers. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Kicker Nate Snyder (36) attempts a field goal during the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference championship game against the Appalachian State Mountaineers. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Wide Receiver Errol Rogers (6) makes a catch during the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference championship game against the Appalachian State Mountaineers. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Running Back Emani Bailey (9) runs the ball during the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference championship game against the Appalachian State Mountaineers. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Appalachian State Wide Receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference championship game against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Appalachian State Wide Receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) is tackled by Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns cornerback Eric Garror (19) during the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Appalachian State Quarterback Chase Brice (7) runs the ball during the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference championship game against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Appalachian State Wide Receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) celebrates during the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference championship game against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Appalachian State quarterback Chase Brice (7) runs the ball during the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Appalachian State running back Camerun Peoples (6) runs the ball during the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Appalachian State running back Camerun Peoples (6) runs the ball during the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns running back Chris Smith (21) returns the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns quarterback Levi Lewis (1) runs the ball during the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Appalachian State defensive back Ronald Clarke (27) tackles Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns wide receiver Peter LeBlanc (29) during the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns running back Emani Bailey (9) runs the ball during the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Appalachian State quarterback Chase Brice (7) runs the ball during the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Appalachian State running back Camerun Peoples (6) scores a touchdown during the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Louisiana Rajin’ Cajuns head coach Billy Napier during the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference championship game against Appalachian State. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns head coach Billy Napier during the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Appalachian State running back Camerun Peoples (6) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Louisiana Ragin Cajuns wide receiver Dalen Cambre (11) celebrates after a field goal during the second quarter against the Appalachian State Mountaineers during the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns quarterback Levi Lewis (1) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Appalachian State Mountaineers during the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Louisiana Ragin Cajuns quarterback Levi Lewis (1) scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the Appalachian State Mountaineers during the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers offensive linebacker Nick Hampton (31) sacks Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns quarterback Levi Lewis (1) during the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers wide receiver Malik Williams (14) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns during the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Louisiana Ragin Cajuns quarterback Levi Lewis (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Appalachian State Mountaineers during the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Louisiana Ragin Cajuns quarterback Levi Lewis (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Appalachian State Mountaineers during the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Louisiana Ragin Cajuns linebacker Ferrod Gardner (7) makes a tackle against Appalachian State Mountaineers wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) during the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Louisiana Ragin Cajuns cornerback Mekhi Garner (20) celebrates during the first quarter against the Appalachian State Mountaineers of the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers running back Camerun Peoples (6) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns of the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Louisiana Ragin Cajuns wide receiver Michael Jefferson (8) runs against the Appalachian State Mountaineers in the first half during the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Louisiana Ragin Cajuns wide receiver Michael Jefferson (8) celebrates with his teammates in the first half against the Appalachian State Mountaineers during the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Louisiana Ragin Cajuns defensive lineman Kendall Wilkerson (8) runs out on the field during the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Louisiana Ragin Cajuns wide receiver Michael Jefferson (8) celebrates with his teammates in the first half against the Appalachian State Mountaineers during the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Louisiana Ragin Cajuns quarterback Levi Lewis (1) throws the ball in the first half against the Appalachian State Mountaineers during the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Louisiana Ragin Cajuns wide receiver Peter LeBlanc (29) catches a pass from quarterback Chandler Fields (not pictured) in the first half during the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Louisiana Lafayette Ragin Cajuns quarterback Chandler Fields warms up during the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Sunbelt Trophy is displayed during the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Wevers
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers Quarterback Chase Brice (7) runs the ball during the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference championship game against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Wevers
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Sunbelt Trophy is displayed during the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Wevers
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns cornerback Mekhi Garner (20) celebrates during the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference championship game against Appalachian State Mountaineers. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Wevers
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) is tackled by Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns cornerback Eric Garror (19) during the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Wevers
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) celebrates during the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference championship game against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Wevers
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference championship game against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Wevers
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns wide receiver Errol Rogers (6) celebrates during the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference championship game against the Appalachian State Mountaineers. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Wevers
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Kicker Nate Snyder (36) attempts a field goal during the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference championship game against the Appalachian State Mountaineers. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Wevers
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Wide Receiver Errol Rogers (6) makes a catch during the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference championship game against the Appalachian State Mountaineers. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Wevers
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Running Back Emani Bailey (9) runs the ball during the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference championship game against the Appalachian State Mountaineers. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Wevers
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Appalachian State Wide Receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference championship game against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Wevers
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Appalachian State Wide Receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) is tackled by Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns cornerback Eric Garror (19) during the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Wevers
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Appalachian State Quarterback Chase Brice (7) runs the ball during the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference championship game against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Wevers
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Appalachian State Wide Receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) celebrates during the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference championship game against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Wevers
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Appalachian State quarterback Chase Brice (7) runs the ball during the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Wevers
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Appalachian State running back Camerun Peoples (6) runs the ball during the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Wevers
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Appalachian State running back Camerun Peoples (6) runs the ball during the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Wevers
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns running back Chris Smith (21) returns the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Wevers
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns quarterback Levi Lewis (1) runs the ball during the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Wevers
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Appalachian State defensive back Ronald Clarke (27) tackles Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns wide receiver Peter LeBlanc (29) during the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Wevers
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns running back Emani Bailey (9) runs the ball during the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Wevers
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Appalachian State quarterback Chase Brice (7) runs the ball during the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Wevers
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Appalachian State running back Camerun Peoples (6) scores a touchdown during the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Wevers
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Louisiana Rajin’ Cajuns head coach Billy Napier during the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference championship game against Appalachian State. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Wevers
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns head coach Billy Napier during the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Wevers
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Appalachian State running back Camerun Peoples (6) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Wevers
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Louisiana Ragin Cajuns wide receiver Dalen Cambre (11) celebrates after a field goal during the second quarter against the Appalachian State Mountaineers during the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Wevers
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns quarterback Levi Lewis (1) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Appalachian State Mountaineers during the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Wevers
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Louisiana Ragin Cajuns quarterback Levi Lewis (1) scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the Appalachian State Mountaineers during the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Wevers
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers offensive linebacker Nick Hampton (31) sacks Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns quarterback Levi Lewis (1) during the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Wevers
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers wide receiver Malik Williams (14) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns during the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Wevers
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Louisiana Ragin Cajuns quarterback Levi Lewis (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Appalachian State Mountaineers during the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Wevers
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Louisiana Ragin Cajuns quarterback Levi Lewis (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Appalachian State Mountaineers during the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Wevers
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Louisiana Ragin Cajuns fans celebrate during the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Wevers
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Louisiana Ragin Cajuns linebacker Ferrod Gardner (7) makes a tackle against Appalachian State Mountaineers wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) during the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Wevers
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Louisiana Ragin Cajuns cornerback Mekhi Garner (20) celebrates during the first quarter against the Appalachian State Mountaineers of the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Wevers
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers running back Camerun Peoples (6) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns of the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Wevers
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Louisiana Ragin Cajuns wide receiver Michael Jefferson (8) runs against the Appalachian State Mountaineers in the first half during the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Wevers
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Louisiana Ragin Cajuns wide receiver Michael Jefferson (8) celebrates with his teammates in the first half against the Appalachian State Mountaineers during the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Wevers
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Louisiana Ragin Cajuns defensive lineman Kendall Wilkerson (8) runs out on the field during the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Wevers
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Louisiana Ragin Cajuns wide receiver Michael Jefferson (8) celebrates with his teammates in the first half against the Appalachian State Mountaineers during the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Wevers
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Louisiana Ragin Cajuns offensive lineman Nathan Thomas (50) during the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Wevers
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Louisiana Ragin Cajuns quarterback Levi Lewis (1) throws the ball in the first half against the Appalachian State Mountaineers during the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Wevers
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Louisiana Ragin Cajuns wide receiver Peter LeBlanc (29) catches a pass from quarterback Chandler Fields (not pictured) in the first half during the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Wevers
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Louisiana Lafayette Ragin Cajuns quarterback Chandler Fields warms up during the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Wevers
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Louisiana Lafayette Ragin Cajuns cornerback Amir McDaniel warms up during the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Wevers
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers quarterback Chase Brice warms up during the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Wevers
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; ULL fans during the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Wevers
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; ULL Fans during the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Wevers
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; End zone pylon during the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Wevers
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; ULL fans during the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Wevers
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; ULL Fans react to the arrival of Appalachian State’s football team before the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Wevers
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; ULL Fans react to the arrival of Appalachian State’s football team before the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Andrew Wevers
Dec 4, 2021; Lafayette, LA, USA; Appalachian State’s football truck on arrival before the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports