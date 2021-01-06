Former Penn State defensive tackle Antonio Shelton will finish his career at Florida as a graduate transfer.
"Different animal, same beast," he posted Wednesday on Twitter with an image of himself in a Gators uniform.
The 6-foot-3, 327-pound redshirt senior announced his intention to transfer last month after tallying 3.5 sacks and 14 tackles in nine games for the Nittany Lions in 2020.
Shelton's career totals at Penn State included six sacks, 12.5 tackles for loss, 51 tackles and one forced fumble in 40 games.
The Columbus, Ohio, native earned a degree in broadcast journalism in December 2019.
