Florida A&M canceled this weekend's games at South Florida and Nebraska after a member of the Rattlers' support staff tested positive for COVID-19.

"We were informed of a positive test this morning by our medical staff and immediately initiated COVID-19 protocol for retesting and quarantining. We continue to take every precaution to ensure the safety of our student-athletes and staff," athletic director Kortne Gosha said in a news release Friday. "Our men's basketball program will continue to prepare to compete in a safe manner and follow all CDC guidelines for practice and competition."

The Rattlers (0-2) were scheduled to play at South Florida on Friday night and at Nebraska on Sunday afternoon.

Florida A&M's next scheduled game is Dec. 12 at Oklahoma.

The Rattlers, a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, opened the season with losses to Florida Gulf Coast on Nov. 25 and Georgia on Nov. 29.

--Field Level Media

