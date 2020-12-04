Florida A&M canceled this weekend's games at South Florida and Nebraska after a member of the Rattlers' support staff tested positive for COVID-19.
"We were informed of a positive test this morning by our medical staff and immediately initiated COVID-19 protocol for retesting and quarantining. We continue to take every precaution to ensure the safety of our student-athletes and staff," athletic director Kortne Gosha said in a news release Friday. "Our men's basketball program will continue to prepare to compete in a safe manner and follow all CDC guidelines for practice and competition."
The Rattlers (0-2) were scheduled to play at South Florida on Friday night and at Nebraska on Sunday afternoon.
Florida A&M's next scheduled game is Dec. 12 at Oklahoma.
The Rattlers, a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, opened the season with losses to Florida Gulf Coast on Nov. 25 and Georgia on Nov. 29.
--Field Level Media
