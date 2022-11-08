Freshman Fletcher Loyer scored 17 points and Brandon Newman added 16 as Purdue rolled to an 84-53 nonconference victory over visiting Milwaukee on Tuesday night in the Boilermakers' season opener in West Lafayette, Ind.
Purdue scored the final 10 points of the first half for a 39-20 lead, then broke the game open with a 16-2 run to open the second half, going in front 55-22 on a 3-pointer by Loyer.
Loyer, a 6-foot-4 guard, hit 5 of 12 from beyond the arc, including 4 of 7 in a 14-point second half, as Purdue hit 12 of 34 3-pointers.
Zach Edey, a 7-foot-4 junior center, added 12 points, a career-high 17 rebounds and six blocks to pace the Boilermakers to a 52-34 advantage on the boards. Purdue had a 20-9 edge on the offensive glass, leading to 19 second-chance points.
Braden Smith had seven steals, the most by a freshman in Purdue school history, as the Panthers committed 21 turnovers -- leading to 14 points for the Boilermakers.
BJ Freeman had 19 points and Ahmad Rand added 10 on 5-of-5 shooting for Milwaukee, which made just 3 of 19 3-point attempts.
Purdue also had an overwhelming advantage at the free-throw line, making 18 of 22, while the Panthers made just 4 of 9.
Purdue hit just two of its first 15 shots, but an 8-0 run capped by Edey's dunk put the Boilermakers up 24-12 with 7:46 left in the first half.
Two free throws by Freeman brought Milwaukee within 29-20 with 4:25 remaining in the half, but the Panthers failed to score the rest of the way, missing their final six shots and committing three turnovers.
Milwaukee was 9 for 29 from the floor in the first half, while the Boilermakers were 10 for 32. But Purdue had five 3-pointers while the Panthers were 0 for 9 from beyond the arc, and the Boilermakers had a 14-2 advantage from the free-throw line.
The Panthers (1-1) opened with a 102-46 rout of outmanned Milwaukee School of Engineering, an NCAA Division III program, on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.