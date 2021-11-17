The NHL fined Calgary Flames forward Mikael Backlund $5,000 on Wednesday for cross-checking Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny.

The fine is the maximum allowable under the league's collective bargaining agreement.

Backlund received a minor penalty for boarding when the incident occurred at 11:53 of the first period of the Flames' 2-1 overtime loss in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Backlund, 32, has three goals and two assists in 16 games this season, his 14th with the Flames. He has 402 points (157 goals, 245 assists) in 760 career games.

--Field Level Media

