The Calgary Flames re-signed defenseman Connor Mackey and signed veteran forward Brad Richardson on Wednesday.
Mackey, a restricted free agent, agreed to a two-year, $1.825 million deal.
Richardson, an unrestricted free agent, signed for one year and $800,000.
Mackey, who turns 25 on Sunday, made his NHL debut last season and tallied one goal and two assists in six games with the Flames.
Richardson, 36, had a goal and three assists in 17 games with the Nashville Predators in 2020-21.
He has scored 246 points (107 goals, 139 assists) in 825 games with Colorado, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Arizona and Nashville since entering the league in 2005. Richardson won a Stanley Cup with the Kings in 2012.
--Field Level Media
