Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin needs season-ending shoulder surgery, general manager Brad Treliving announced Monday.
Per the team, a timeline for the surgery and his recovery will be announced at a later date.
Hanifin, 24, exited in the first period of the Flames' 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. He logged just 1:28 of ice time and did not return.
The 24-year-old has recorded 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) in 47 games this season.
Hanifin has collected 153 points (32 goals, 121 assists) in 436 career games since being selected by the Flames with the fifth overall pick of the 2015 NHL Draft.
