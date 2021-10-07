Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Sign up for our Email News Alerts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The NHL suspended Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman for one preseason game and one regular season game on Thursday for boarding Winnipeg Jets forward Jansen Harkins.
Coleman was assessed a two-minute penalty at 6:17 of the second period in Wednesday's preseason game in Winnipeg. Harkins left briefly before returning to the contest.
"Those are tough. It was a pretty solid check into the numbers," Jets head coach Paul Maurice said. "We're fortunate that he's healthy. You don't want to see anything happen from behind."
Coleman, 29, signed a six-year, $29.4 million contract with the Flames in July. He recorded 31 points (14 goals, 17 assists) in 55 games last season with the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Harkins, 24, collected two points (one goal, one assist) in 26 games last season with the Jets.
The Flames conclude their preseason slate Friday at home against Winnipeg. Calgary opens the regular season at Edmonton on Oct. 16.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get unlimited access to quality, locally-produced news.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.