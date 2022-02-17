Calgary Flames forward Adam Ruzicka was fined $2,004.17 by the NHL on Thursday for elbowing Anaheim Ducks defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk.

The fine is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.

The incident occurred in the first period of the Flames' 6-2 win over the Ducks on Wednesday night. Ruzicka was given a two-minute minor on the play.

Ruzicka, 22, has seven points (four goals, three assists) and six penalty minutes in 16 games this season.

--Field Level Media

