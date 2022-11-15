Tyler Toffoli and Elias Lindholm each had a goal and two assists for the Calgary Flames in a 6-5 win against the visiting Los Angeles Kings on Monday night.
Adam Ruzicka had a goal and an assist, and Jacob Markstrom made 24 saves for the Flames, who have won two in a row following a seven-game losing streak. Jonathan Huberdeau, Andrew Mangiapane and Brett Ritchie also scored for Calgary, and Nazem Kadri registered two assists.
Arthur Kaliyev scored two goals, Kevin Fiala had a goal and an assist and Jonathan Quick stopped 23 shots for the Kings, who came in riding a four-game winning streak. Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kemp added Los Angeles' other goals, and Drew Doughty logged two assists.
The Flames scored four goals on their first eight shots against Quick to build a 4-2 lead in the first period.
Huberdeau scored off a feed from behind the net from Rasmus Andersson to give Calgary a 1-0 lead at 3:49.
The Kings were on a power play when Kaliyev scored on a one-timer from the right circle to tie it 1-1 at 4:53.
Kaliyev scored again at 6:11 when he recovered a rebound near the goal line and knocked in the puck from a sharp angle to give Los Angeles a 2-1 lead.
The Flames tied the score 2-2 at 10:55 when Kadri's shot hit Milan Lucic and went to the side, where Mangiapane was waiting to shoot the puck in the net.
Ritchie gave Calgary a 3-2 lead at 11:37 when he forced a turnover in the Los Angeles zone, passed it to Blake Coleman and got it back for the tap-in goal.
Toffoli scored on a two-on-one rush to make it 4-2 at 16:25.
Lindholm scored another power-play goal for the Flames to stretch the lead to 5-2 at 1:51 of second period.
Fiala made it 5-3 at 14:26 of the second, the 300th point of his NHL career, but Ruzicka re-established the three-goal lead with a goal at 16:36 to make it 6-3.
Kopitar cut it to 6-4 with a wrist shot at 8:57 of the third, and Kempe scored with Quick pulled for the extra attacker to make it 6-5 with 1:19 left.
