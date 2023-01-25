Calgary Flames defenseman Chris Tanev will be sidelined until after the All-Star break due to an upper-body injury, coach Daryl Sutter announced Wednesday.
Tanev sustained the injury following a collision with Columbus Blue Jackets forward Eric Robinson in the first period of Calgary's 4-3 overtime victory on Monday.
Tanev will sit out Thursday's game against the visiting Chicago Blackhawks and Friday's contest versus the host Seattle Kraken. The Flames return to action against the host New York Rangers on Feb. 6.
"Tanev will miss these two games and if everything goes well, we'll get him back after the break," Sutter said Wednesday. "If there's any blessing in having a long break, that's it, right?"
Tanev, 33, has recorded eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 40 games this season.
He has totaled 166 points (31 goals, 135 assists) in 692 career games with the Vancouver Canucks and Flames.
--Field Level Media
