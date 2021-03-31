The scheduled Wednesday night game between the Calgary Flames and the host Vancouver Canucks was postponed due to COVID-19, according to the NHL.
The announcement was made within two hours of faceoff after Vancouver forward Adam Gaudette as well as an unnamed Vancouver player and a Canucks coach entered COVID-19 protocols. The Canucks are scheduled to play Saturday in Edmonton to kick off a seven-game road trip.
The Flames don't have any players on the COVID-19 list and are slated to travel to Edmonton to play the Oilers on Friday.
The NHL will further update the situation on Thursday.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.