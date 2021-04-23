The Calgary Flames canceled their morning skate on Friday as a precaution after one player tested positive for COVID-19.
Per the Flames, the person remains in isolation after Thursday's COVID-19 testing. All other players and staff members tested negative.
The fifth-place Flames (19-23-3, 41 points) are scheduled to play the fourth-place Montreal Canadiens (20-15-9, 49 points) on Friday night in the first of three straight games between the North Division teams in Calgary.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.