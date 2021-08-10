MJ Rice, a five-star recruit in the Class of 2022, announced Tuesday he has committed to Kansas.
The 6-foot-5 wing player hails from North Carolina and will play his senior season at Prolific Prep, a standout basketball program in California.
Rice also had offers from Pittsburgh, North Carolina State and Oklahoma State and also considered the G League route.
"It is the vibe, the love that the coaches have and the environment that they have," Rice told 247Sports. "They are really a family and I'm big on family."
Rice is the No. 20 player in his class in the 247Sports Composite rankings. He becomes the highest-rated player in coach Bill Self's latest recruiting class, which also includes four-star small forward Gradey Dick (No. 26, according to the 247Sports Composite).
--Field Level Media
