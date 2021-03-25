Five-star athlete Malaki Starks on Thursday committed to Georgia in the Class of 2022, picking the Bulldogs over Alabama and Clemson.
Starks is ranked the No. 4 athlete in the nation and No. 29 recruit overall, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.
"It felt like family," Starks, who resides in Jefferson, told Dawgs247. "I felt like Georgia was where I could go and show off my skills and compete."
The commitment from the 6-foot-1 speedster gives Georgia the No. 2 class for 2022, per 247Sports.com.
Starks runs the 100 meters in 10.88 seconds.
Starks was also considering Auburn and Virginia Tech.
--Field Level Media
