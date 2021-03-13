Five-star running back Emmanuel Henderson committed to Alabama's 2022 recruiting class on Saturday.
From Geneva County High School in Hartford, Ala., Henderson is ranked as the No. 2 running back in the class and the No. 28 overall prospect in the nation by the 247 Sports Composite.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Henderson chose the Crimson Tide over Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, LSU and others.
"I am going to the top school in the country," he told Rivals.com.
He rushed for 1,449 yards and 20 touchdowns during his junior season.
Henderson is the second five-star commitment for Alabama's 2022 class, joining quarterback Ty Simpson of Martin, Tenn.
--Field Level Media
