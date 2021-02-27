Five-star quarterback prospect Ty Simpson committed to Alabama.
The 6-foot-2 Simpson, from Martin, Tenn., is ranked as the No. 3 pro-style quarterback in the Class of 2022. He had scholarship offers from more than 30 Power Five programs, plus Notre Dame.
He chose Alabama over finalists Tennessee, Ole Miss and Clemson.
"Roll Tide!!," he posted to Twitter on Friday, along with a short video, in making his announcement.
His father, Jason Simpson, is the head coach at Tennessee-Martin.
At Westview High School last season, the younger Simpson passed for 1,888 yards with 20 touchdowns and four interceptions. He ran for 311 yards and four touchdowns.
The Crimson Tide added four-star quarterback Jalen Milroe of Texas in the 2021 class.
