Five-star outside linebacker Smael Mondon committed to Georgia on Wednesday.
The nation's No. 2 outside linebacker and No. 27 overall recruit according to the 247Sports composite, Mondon played at Paulding County High School in Dallas, Ga.
Mondon had offers from about three dozen Power Five programs and ultimately chose the Bulldogs over Auburn, LSU, Tennessee and Florida.
The 6-foot-3 Mondon becomes Georgia's third five-star recruit in the Class of 2021, joining tackle Amarius Mims (Cochran, Ga.) and quarterback Brock Vandagriff (Bogart, Ga.).
The class is now ranked No. 3 in the SEC -- trailing Alabama and LSU -- and No. 5 in the nation, per 247Sports.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.