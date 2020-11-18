122519_PNN_All_Region_Teams1
Paulding County High junior running back and linebacker Smael Mondon (4) earned the Region 7-AAAAA Athlete/All-Purpose Player of the Year award for his play during the 2019 season.

Five-star outside linebacker Smael Mondon committed to Georgia on Wednesday.

The nation's No. 2 outside linebacker and No. 27 overall recruit according to the 247Sports composite, Mondon played at Paulding County High School in Dallas, Ga.

Mondon had offers from about three dozen Power Five programs and ultimately chose the Bulldogs over Auburn, LSU, Tennessee and Florida.

The 6-foot-3 Mondon becomes Georgia's third five-star recruit in the Class of 2021, joining tackle Amarius Mims (Cochran, Ga.) and quarterback Brock Vandagriff (Bogart, Ga.).

The class is now ranked No. 3 in the SEC -- trailing Alabama and LSU -- and No. 5 in the nation, per 247Sports.

--Field Level Media

