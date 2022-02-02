Five-star linebacker Harold Perkins made a National Signing Day decision to play for LSU next season.

Perkins' commitment on Wednesday gives the Tigers the 12th-ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to the 247Sports composite.

Perkins, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound product of Cypress Park High School in Cypress, Texas, is the No. 2-ranked linebacker in the nation.

Perkins tabbed LSU over Alabama, Texas A&M, Texas and Florida.

