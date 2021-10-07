Sorry, an error occurred.
Villanova landed a commitment Thursday from Class of 2022 five-star recruit Cam Whitmore.
Whitmore is rated as the best prospect in Maryland and No. 24 in the country in the 247Sports Composite. He chose the Wildcats over Illinois and North Carolina.
He becomes the highest-rated player in coach Jay Wright's upcoming recruiting class, which also includes four-star combo guard Mark Armstrong, No. 46 in the composite rankings.
Whitmore, listed at 6-foot-6 and 200 pounds, joins a program that won national titles in 2016 and 2018.
--Field Level Media
