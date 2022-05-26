Elijah Fisher, a five-star small forward prospect from Canada, committed to Texas Tech on Thursday and said he will reclassify in order to join the program next season.

Fisher was the No. 24 overall prospect in the Class of 2023, per the 247Sports composite rankings.

The 6-foot-7 native of Oshawa, Ontario, picked the Red Raiders over three other high-profile finalists: Kentucky, Louisville and Memphis.

Fisher represented Canada at the 2021 FIBA Under-19 World Championship and helped the nation win the bronze medal, putting up a 6.9 scoring average.

Texas Tech expanded its incoming freshman class to four players, as Fisher joined four-star prospects Richard Isaacs and Lamar Washington and three-star Robert Jennings.

--Field Level Media

