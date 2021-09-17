Vince Iwuchukwu, the No. 12 overall recruit in the Class of 2022 and fourth-ranked center according to 247 Sports Composite Rankings, committed Friday to Southern California.
UCLA, Baylor, Kansas and Texas were also finalists for Iwuchukwu.
Listed at 7-foot, 220 pounds, Iwuchukwu will play his senior season of high school ball at Montverde Academy in Florida.
He is the highest-ranked prospect in the class to choose the Trojans, who already had four-star center Kijani Wright and four-star small forward Oziyah Sellers as verbal commits.
USC reached the Elite Eight of last season's NCAA Tournament before running into eventual runner-up Gonzaga. It was the program's furthest trip into the postseason since an Elite Eight appearance in 2001.
--Field Level Media
