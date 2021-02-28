Michigan landed the top-ranked player in the state in the Class of 2022 on Sunday with the commitment of five-star cornerback Will Johnson.
The 6-foot-3 Johnson, who attends Grosse Pointe South High School, is the No. 11 overall prospect in the nation, according to the 247Sports composite.
He announced his decision with a video posted to social media.
Johnson had offers from numerous Power Five programs and selected the Wolverines over rival Ohio State and Southern California.
His father, Deon Johnson, was a defensive back at Michigan in the 1991 and 1992 seasons.
Michigan is off to a good start in the 2022 recruiting cycle, holding the No. 10-ranked class so far, according to 247Sports.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.