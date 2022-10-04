Jose Ramirez hit a two-run double and Owen Miller hit a two-run home run in the Cleveland Guardians' five-run fifth inning to defeat the visiting Kansas City Royals 5-3 Tuesday night.
Ramirez has 19 RBIs against the Royals this season and nine of them have been go-ahead RBIs.
The Guardians (91-70) and Royals (65-96) will conclude a season-long six-game series, and the 2022 regular season, with a matinee Wednesday.
Cal Quantrill (15-5) earned the win, allowing one run on four hits in five innings. He struck out four and didn't walk anyone. The Guardians are 16-1 in Quantrill's last 17 starts. He's never lost to the Royals (6-0).
Quantrill is 14-0 in his career at Progressive Field, matching Vic Raschi's perfect record in one ballpark. Raschi went 14-0 at Comiskey Park from 1947-55.
Emmanuel Clase allowed an unearned run in the ninth and picked up his 42nd save in 46 chances.
Daniel Lynch (4-13) took the loss. He allowed five runs -- all in the fifth -- on eight hits in 4 2/3 innings.
Both pitchers cruised early though Lynch had to work around trouble. He walked two batters in the second -- both after getting ahead 0-2 -- but was able to escape.
The Royals got a soft run off Quantrill in the fifth. Nate Eaton stroked a two-out single to center. He was off on a 2-2 pitch and Nicky Lopez hit a bloop just behind third base, just beyond the reach of third baseman Gabriel Arias. Eaton never slowed down and beat the throw home for a 1-0 lead.
The Guardians returned fire quickly in the bottom of the frame. Myles Straw led off with a single and Amed Rosario hit a one-out single. After a double steal, both runners scored on Ramirez's double off the top of the wall in left-center field. Ramirez advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored when Andres Gimenez rolled a two-out single between first and second. Miller then hit a 399-foot home run, ending Lynch's night.
Eaton scored the Royals' second run in the eighth. He led off the inning with a single, went to second on a groundout and advanced the next two bases on wild pitches by James Karinchak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.