FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay and World No. 1 Jon Rahm lead a group of five players nominated for 2020-21 PGA Tour Player of the Year honors.
Bryson DeChambeau, Harris English and Collin Morikawa are also nominated for the Jack Nicklaus Award.
Garrick Higgo and Will Zalatoris are the two nominees for PGA Tour Rookie of the Year honors, also known as the Arnold Palmer Award.
Winners are determined by a member vote. Players who competed in at least 15 official FedExCup events during the 2020-21 season are eligible to vote through this Friday's deadline at 5 p.m. ET.
The winners will be announced at a later date.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.