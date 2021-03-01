Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton agreed to a five-year contract extension that ties him to the Seminoles' program until 2026.
According to multiple reports, the five-year contract extension is worth $11.25 million in guaranteed money. The 72-year-old Hamilton could wrap up his second consecutive ACC regular-season title this week and was working on an expired contract on a month-to-month basis.
Hamilton's previous contract expired in April 2020, according to reports.
The Tallahassee Democrat reported Monday that Hamilton's annual salary of $2.25 million would remain the same under the new deal.
He stands to increase his payout with annual bonuses, including $150,000 for winning the ACC regular-season championship, $200,000 for an NCAA Tournament bid, $225,000 if the team reaches the Sweet 16 and $250,000 for making the Elite Eight.
There is also a bigger bonus -- $500,000 -- for winning the NCAA Tournament.
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski is the highest-paid coach in college basketball at $8.98 million, according to Stadium. Fellow ACC veteran Roy Williams makes $4 million per year at North Carolina and Tony Bennett at Virginia is in the top 20 on a per-year basis at $3.1 million.
--Field Level Media
