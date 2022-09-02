Sep 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) celebrates with third base coach Ron Washington (37) after a two-run home run against the Miami Marlins in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) hits a double against the Miami Marlins in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias (26) celebrates with catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) after a victory against the Miami Marlins in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) talks to catcher Jacob Stallings (58) against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly (8) makes a pitching change against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) hits a two-run home run against the Miami Marlins in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) hits a single against the Miami Marlins in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) runs to third after a two-run home run against the Miami Marlins in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Robbie Grossman (15) runs to third against the Miami Marlins in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly (8) makes a pitching change against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Vaughn Grissom (18) slides into second against the Miami Marlins in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (43) takes starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) out of the game against the Miami Marlins in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) reacts after being hit by a pitch against the Miami Marlins in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins third baseman Joey Wendle (18) hits a single against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins left fielder Jerar Encarnacion (64) hits a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins left fielder Jerar Encarnacion (64) celebrates after a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Vaughn Grissom (18) turns a double play against the Miami Marlins in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins third baseman Joey Wendle (18) hits a single against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins left fielder Jerar Encarnacion (64) wears a football helmet while celebrating with teammates after a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins left fielder Jerar Encarnacion (64) wears a football helmet while celebrating with teammates after a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) throws against the Miami Marlins in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) throws against the Miami Marlins in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins second baseman Charles Leblanc (83) celebrates after a double against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) celebrates with third base coach Ron Washington (37) after a two-run home run against the Miami Marlins in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias (26) throws against the Miami Marlins in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) hits a double against the Miami Marlins in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias (26) celebrates with catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) after a victory against the Miami Marlins in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) talks to catcher Jacob Stallings (58) against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly (8) makes a pitching change against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) hits a two-run home run against the Miami Marlins in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) hits a single against the Miami Marlins in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) runs to third after a two-run home run against the Miami Marlins in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Robbie Grossman (15) runs to third against the Miami Marlins in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly (8) makes a pitching change against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Vaughn Grissom (18) slides into second against the Miami Marlins in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (43) takes starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) out of the game against the Miami Marlins in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) reacts after being hit by a pitch against the Miami Marlins in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) reacts after hitting Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (not pictured) with a pitch in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins third baseman Joey Wendle (18) hits a single against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins left fielder Jerar Encarnacion (64) hits a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins left fielder Jerar Encarnacion (64) celebrates after a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Vaughn Grissom (18) turns a double play against the Miami Marlins in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins third baseman Joey Wendle (18) hits a single against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins left fielder Jerar Encarnacion (64) wears a football helmet while celebrating with teammates after a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins left fielder Jerar Encarnacion (64) wears a football helmet while celebrating with teammates after a home run against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) throws against the Miami Marlins in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) throws against the Miami Marlins in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins second baseman Charles Leblanc (83) celebrates after a double against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Travis d'Arnaud and Vaughn Grissom each belted two-out, two-run home runs in the decisive fourth inning as the host Atlanta Braves defeated the Miami Marlins 8-1 on Friday night.
Michael Harris II added a two-run homer in the sixth inning, and d'Arnaud and Austin Riley added solo shots in the seventh.
Harris' dinger, which traveled 436 feet, was the longest of the night as Atlanta won its third straight game. Miami lost its fifth straight contest.
The Braves defeated Sandy Alcantara (12-7), who entered the weekend as a frontrunner for the National League's Cy Young Award. He allowed seven hits, one walk and six runs in five innings.
It was the first time all year that Alcantara allowed three homers in a game. He had allowed just 10 homers in his first 26 starts this year.
Charlie Morton (7-5) earned the win, allowing four hits, two walks and one run in 5 2/3 innings. Morton, who struck out seven batters, improved to 11-5 in his career against the Marlins.
Miami's offense was led by rookie left fielder Jerar Encarnacion, who slugged his second homer in just his 13th major league game. Joey Wendle added two hits.
The Marlins threatened in the second inning as rookie Charles Leblanc doubled and reached third with one out on Morton's wild pitch. But Morton got Jacob Stallings and Lewin Diaz on groundouts.
However, the Marlins got their 1-0 lead soon enough as Encarnacion jumped on a first-pitch fastball, lofting it 356 feet over the fence in right field to lead off the third inning.
Atlanta took a 4-1 lead as Dansby Swanson's single preceded d'Arnaud's homer, and Harris' single set up Grissom's dinger.
In the sixth, d'Arnaud was hit by a pitch, and Harris followed with his homer.
The Braves made it 8-1 in the seventh as Riley and d'Arnaud went deep.
Atlanta will try to clinch the three-game series on Saturday when the Braves start right-hander Jake Odorizzi (5-5, 3.90 ERA). He will make his sixth start since being acquired by the Braves on Aug. 2. Miami will start rookie right-hander Edward Cabrera (4-2, 2.45 ERA).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.