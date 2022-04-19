The Chicago Fire FC exercised the 2023 contract option for goalkeeper Gabriel "Gaga" Slonina on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old homegrown player leads the MLS with five clean sheets through seven starts this season.

He joined the Fire at age 14 on March 8, 2019, the second-youngest player signing in MLS history at the time.

Slonina also is the first goalkeeper in league history to record nine shutouts before his 21st birthday, accomplishing the feat in just 18 career starts since his 2021 debut.

--Field Level Media

