Finland highlighted the close of the Davis Cup qualifying series on Sunday, downing Argentina 3-1 to secure its first-ever berth in the Finals Group Stage.
Emil Ruusuvuori cruised to a 7-5, 6-1 victory over Facundo Bagnis and was also part of the doubles squad -- along with Harri Heliovaara -- that edged Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4 to propel Finland past qualifiers.
South Korea also managed an impressive win, surging back from a 2-0 deficit to topple Belgium 3-2. Seong-chan Hong and Soonwoo Kwon each won their respective singles matches, and JiSung Nam and MinKyu Song were triumphant in a doubles meeting with Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen.
In other Sunday action, Croatia beat Austria 3-1, Chile defeated Kazakhstan 3-1, the Czech Republic earned a 3-1 victory against Portugal and the Netherlands pulled off a dominant 4-0 win against Slovakia.
The six winners from Sunday will join Great Britain, Serbia, Switzerland, Sweden, France and the United States as the teams to advance to the 2023 Finals. Canada, the 2022 champion, and Australia, the 2022 runner-up, will also join the 12 qualifiers along with wild cards Italy and Spain to make up the 16-nation field.
Group stage action will run from Sept. 12-17. The top eight teams will then move on to compete in the Final 8, which will be held in Malaga, Spain, from Nov. 21-26.
