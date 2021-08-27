The NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway was postponed Friday night due to inclement weather and will resume on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. EDT.
A.J. Allmendinger was leading on Lap 19 of the 100-lap scheduled race when rain began during a competition caution period at approximately 8:10 p.m. EDT. The rain continued, delaying track drying efforts and officials ultimately decided to postpone the event.
The Xfinity Series race on the 2.5-mile Daytona high banks will be an afternoon opener to the NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale, the Coke Zero Sugar 400 schedule for a 7:45 p.m. EDT green flag.
Saturday's Cup race will set the 16-driver field that will vie for the NASCAR Cup Series championship in a 10-race, elimination-style playoff format that concludes Nov. 7 at Phoenix Raceway.
--By Holly Cain, NASCAR Wire Service. Special to Field Level Media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.