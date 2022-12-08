Filip Rebraca scored 22 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked three shots to lead Iowa to a 75-56 win over No. 20 Iowa State in a nonconference game on Thursday at Iowa City.
Connor McCaffery scored 14 points and Patrick McCaffery added 13 points for Iowa (7-2), which has won five of its past seven meetings with Iowa State. Tony Perkins contributed 10 points and six rebounds.
Gabe Kalscheur produced a team-high 12 points off the bench for the Cyclones (7-2). Tamin Lipsey and Robert Jones each scored 11 points, with Jones adding a team-best 10 rebounds.
Iowa played without leading scorer Kris Murray, who was sidelined due to a lower-body injury sustained on Tuesday in a loss to No. 15 Duke.
However, Murray's absence wasn't a problem at all from the opening tip for the Hawkeyes. Iowa jumped out to a 15-0 lead in the first six minutes and held a 20-2 advantage with 12 minutes left in the first half.
The Hawkeyes built their lead in the first half to as many as 23 points before the break and eventually took a 40-20 lead into the locker room at halftime.
In the first half, Iowa shot 7 of 14 from 3-point range, while Iowa State was 0 of 11.
Instead of Iowa State making a run to start the second half, Iowa extended its lead even more, going up 64-35 with 10:32 remaining in the game.
The Cyclones did manage to go on an 11-0 run to pull within 66-49 with 4:41 remaining, but by then it was too late.
Iowa made sure there wouldn't be any drama at the end by producing a 7-0 run to take a 73-49 lead with 3:36 left on a 3-pointer by Rebraca.
The Hawkeyes ended up shooting 12 of 23 from 3-point range, while Iowa State was just 3 of 22.
Each team was sloppy with the basketball. Iowa committed 18 turnovers, while Iowa State had 15 giveaways.
