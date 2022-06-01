NEW YORK -- Filip Chytil scored the tiebreaking goal with 9:51 remaining in the second period and added his second goal of the game nearly six minutes later as the host New York Rangers pulled away for a 6-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.
After never taking a series lead in their wins over the Pittsburgh Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes, the Rangers can take a 2-0 series lead on Friday thanks to Chytil's third straight game with a goal and second multi-goal game in that span.
New York's Chris Kreider scored 71 seconds in, and Frank Vatrano scored 7:50 into the second. Artemi Panarin tallied 30 seconds into the third, and Mika Zibanejad scored a power-play goal 6:06 into the third as the Rangers won their team-record seventh straight postseason home game.
Steven Stamkos and Ondrej Palat scored for Tampa Bay, which saw its six-game winning streak end following a nine-day layoff.
New York's Igor Shesterkin made 37 saves and won for the eighth time in 11 games since being pulled in Game 4 against Pittsburgh.
Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed six goals on 34 shots.
New York scored on its first shot when Kreider lifted a one-timer from the circle over Vasilevskiy's stick after getting a cross-ice pass from Zibanejad. Stamkos tied it a little over six minutes later when he blasted a slap shot from the right point after getting a drop pass from Jan Rutta.
Vatrano made it 2-1 at 7:50 of the second by putting a wrist shot from the middle of the slot by Vasilevskiy's stick. However, 42 seconds later, Palat backhanded the rebound of a Stamkos shot past Shesterkin.
New York took a 3-2 lead in the second when Kaapo Kakko made a pass from behind the net to Chytil, who leaned into a one-timer from the high slot that sailed into the right corner of the net. Chytil struck again later in the middle period when he blasted a one-timer from the right faceoff circle to beat Vasilevskiy.
