French seeded players Fiona Ferro and Caroline Garcia were ousted in the first round Wednesday at the Hamburg European Open in Germany.
Ferro, the No. 5 seed, lost in straight sets to Italy's Sara Errani 7-5, 6-3 in 92 minutes. Germany's Jule Niemeier upset the eighth-seeded Garcia 6-4, 6-2 in one hour, 41 minutes.
Sixth-seeded Jil Teichmann of Switzerland also lost, falling 7-5, 7-6 (1) to Romanian qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse.
Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic defeated Romania's Irina Bara 6-2, 7-6 (5) in one hour, 36 minutes.
Other Round of 32 winners included Germany's Andrea Petkovic, Anna Zaja and Tamara Korpatsch, Poland's Magdalena Frech and Slovakia's Kristina Kucova.
--Field Level Media
